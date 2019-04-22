Top events today: SC hearing on Modi biopic, Rahul roadshow in Amethi

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines:

in Amethi

Congress president will hold road shows in on Gandhi will hold road shows in Tiloi and Salon Vidhan Sabha segments during his stay here. The Congress chief will also address nukkad sabhas during the road show. The Congress president is seeking re-election from the constituency and is involved in a direct fight with BJP's Smriti Irani.

SC hearing on Modi biopic

The Election Commission is learnt to have finalised its stand on whether the ban imposed by it on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover. The court will consider the matter today. The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi's rise to power from his humble beginnings.

to be indicted on new charges

Tokyo prosecutors are likely to indict former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman on an additional charge of aggravated breach of trust as early as when his current detention period expires. Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time this month on suspicion he tried to enrich himself at Nissan's expense, to the tune of $5 million. He is also awaiting trial on other charges of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust.

Filing of papers for Himachal polls

The filing of nominations for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, that go to polls on May 19, will start on and continue till April 29. The filing of nominations for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, that go to polls on May 19, will start on Monday and continue till April 29.