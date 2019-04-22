JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

AAP fields nominees for 3 seats in Haryana, no tie-up with Cong in Delhi
Business Standard

Top events today: SC hearing on Modi biopic, Rahul roadshow in Amethi

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Mutual funds garnered Rs 8,022 crore of its assets by way of SIPs in December 2018, 29 per cent higher than the previous year

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines:

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold road shows in Amethi on Monday. Gandhi will hold road shows in Tiloi and Salon Vidhan Sabha segments during his stay here. The Congress chief will also address nukkad sabhas during the road show. The Congress president is seeking re-election from the constituency and is involved in a direct fight with BJP's Smriti Irani.

SC hearing on Modi biopic

The Election Commission is learnt to have finalised its stand on whether the ban imposed by it on the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi should continue. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover. The court will consider the matter today. The Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi and directed by Omung Kumar, tells the story of PM Modi's rise to power from his humble beginnings.

Carlos Ghosn to be indicted on new charges

Tokyo prosecutors are likely to indict former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn on an additional charge of aggravated breach of trust as early as Monday when his current detention period expires. Ghosn was arrested for the fourth time this month on suspicion he tried to enrich himself at Nissan's expense, to the tune of $5 million. He is also awaiting trial on other charges of financial misconduct and aggravated breach of trust.

Filing of papers for Himachal polls

The filing of nominations for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, that go to polls on May 19, will start on Monday and continue till April 29. The filing of nominations for the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, that go to polls on May 19, will start on Monday and continue till April 29.
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 07:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU