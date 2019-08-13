Top events today: SC to hear plea on J&K, Jet Airways resolution and more

-
SC to hear plea challenging govt's 'regressive measures' in J-K
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea challenging the Centre's decision to impose restrictions and "other regressive measures" in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the provisions of Article 370.
The plea filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla is listed for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi. Read more
Jet crisis: List of prospective resolution applicants to be out today
The resolution professional of Jet Airways is likely to announce the names of the entities, who have submitted expressions of interest (EoIs) for the grounded Jet Airways.
As of August 11, three entities were learnt to have submitted EoIs for the airline.
The deadline for submitting EoIs was August 10, after an extension was granted last Saturday as potential bidders had sought additional time for due diligence. Read more
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Sonebhadra
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Umbha village to meet the family members of ten Gond tribals who were gunned down last month over a land dispute.
The administration has started preparations for the visit, and security arrangements are being initiated in line with her security requirements, an official spokesman said on Monday. Read more
Corporate results
A total of 790 companies, including Coal India, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bosch, and Bharat Forge are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings.
Manmohan Singh to file nomination for Rajya Sabha
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended in June this year is set to return to the Upper House from Rajasthan, party sources said.
A Congress source told IANS that Manmohan Singh will be the party's candidate for the Rajya Sabha.
He said the former Prime Minister will file his nomination on August 13.
