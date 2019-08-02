Top events today: FM meets PSU bank CEOs, consular access to Jadhav & more

FM Sitharaman to meet PSU bank CEOs

Finance Minister will meet the CEOs of public sector banks on Friday to review the financial performance of the lenders and discuss ways to increase credit growth to propel the economy.

The meeting will also review the progress of resolution of NPA cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), PTI reported.

Pakistan to grant consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in Pakistan, will be granted consular access on Friday, Foreign Office spokesman said here on Thursday, two weeks after the world court ordered Islamabad to allow Indian officials to meet him.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017 following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

Amended Act to come into force

A law that does away with the current requirement that only a retired chief justice of India will head the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and provides for any retired apex court judge assuming that position will come into force from Friday.

The law also provides for reduction in the tenure of the chairpersons of the and state human rights bodies to three years from the current five years.

SC to hear Vijay Mallya's challenging confiscation of properties

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on August 2 a plea of fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya challenging the confiscation of properties belonging to the companies owned by him and his family members.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of F S Nariman, appearing for Mallya, that the fresh plea be heard along with the pending one on the legality of the law and the action to confiscate the properties.

HDFC, SBI June quarter results

At a time when the non-banking finance company (NBFC) sector is in a deep distress, HDFC is likely to standout when it reports its June quarter results for 2019-20 (Q1FY20) on Friday, August 2, analysts say.

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is also expected to see a turnaround performance in the June quarter of financial year 2019-20 when it reports numbers today.

SC to hear Jaypee Group's plea against NCLAT order

The Supreme Court to hear a plea of Jaypee Group against the NCLAT order which allowed fresh bidding for the debt-laden Jaypee Infratech on Friday.

The top court on Thursday said it will hear a plea of homebuyers along with the statutory appeal of Jaypee Group against the July 30 order of Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).