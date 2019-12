Top events today: New telco tariffs, RBI MPC to begin meet and more

1. Airtel, to hike mobile, data tariffs from today





Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a in the range of 15 per cent and 40 per cent across different plans. The by both companies will be applicable from December 3, 2019. Vodafone Idea on Sunday said its new plans for its prepaid products and services would be available across India, starting 00:00 hours of December 3, 2019.

2. When the Reserve Bank of India's MPC meets between December 3 and December 5 to review the interest rates, it will face the dilemma of strengthening a dwindling economy while keeping a check on inflation at around 4 per cent. Analysts, however, see the MPC slashing rates by up to 25 basis points, along with a marginal cut in FY20 GDP growth forecast.

3. A court has posted for Tuesday a petition filed by police seeking 10-day custody of the four people arrested for raping and murdering a woman veterinarian, even as protests continued in parts of Telangana demanding death penalty for the accused. The Shadnagar court near here also directed issuance of notices to the four accused after the Shadnagar Bar Association decided that it will not represent and offer any legal services to them.

4. The Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said it has received Sebi's approval to introduce weekly derivatives contracts on USD-INR which it will launch from December 3. The weekly derivatives contracts will help participants limit time-related premium costs, thereby offering effective protection for their foreign exchange exposures, Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye said in a statement.

5. Bihar Chief Minister will begin his statewide 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra' against climate change from December 3, officials said on Monday. Emphasising the importance of water conservation and afforestation, the chief minister will undertake the four-day first phase of the tour in the northwestern districts of the state, they said.

6. State-run telecom firm on Monday rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, days after the government approving a revival package for the struggling unit. The scheme, based on Gujarat Model of VRS, will be open for employees till December 3, 2019. In a notice sent out by to employees, the company mentioned "all regular and permanent employees of 50 years and above as on January 31, 2020" are eligible to opt for the scheme.

7. A day after India held its first 2+2 dialogue with Japan, Army chief Bipin Rawat will embark on a 4-day tour of the country hoping to explore short and long term steps to expand bilateral defence cooperation. The Army will be meeting Japanese defence minister Taro Kono and will also hold talks with the top officials of Japan Self Defence Force on further expanding security ties in the wake of rise in terror threats.