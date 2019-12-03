Top events today: New telco tariffs, RBI MPC to begin meet and more

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel hits 52-wk high, Voda Idea up 20% on decision to hike tariffs
Telecom tariff: Jio to follow Airtel, Voda Idea, raise rates in a few weeks
Explained: Is mobile tariff hike by Airtel, Vodafone Idea justified?
Airtel, Voda Idea and Jio to hike mobile, data tariffs by up to 40%
Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea, MTNL: What tech charts say about telecom stocks
-
1. Airtel, Voda Idea to hike mobile, data tariffs from today
2. RBI MPC to meet between December 3-5
When the Reserve Bank of India’s MPC meets between December 3 and December 5 to review the interest rates, it will face the dilemma of strengthening a dwindling economy while keeping a check on inflation at around 4 per cent. Analysts, however, see the MPC slashing rates by up to 25 basis points, along with a marginal cut in FY20 GDP growth forecast. Read More
3. Vet murder: Court to hear cops plea on Dec 3, protests continue
A court has posted for Tuesday a petition filed by police seeking 10-day custody of the four people arrested for raping and murdering a woman veterinarian, even as protests continued in parts of Telangana demanding death penalty for the accused. The Shadnagar court near here also directed issuance of notices to the four accused after the Shadnagar Bar Association decided that it will not represent and offer any legal services to them. Read More
4. NSE to launch weekly dollar-rupee derivatives contracts on December 3
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday said it has received Sebi's approval to introduce weekly derivatives contracts on USD-INR which it will launch from December 3. The weekly derivatives contracts will help participants limit time-related premium costs, thereby offering effective protection for their foreign exchange exposures, NSE Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye said in a statement. Read More
5. Nitish to begin Bihar tour against climate change from Dec 3
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will begin his statewide 'Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Yatra' against climate change from December 3, officials said on Monday. Emphasising the importance of water conservation and afforestation, the chief minister will undertake the four-day first phase of the tour in the northwestern districts of the state, they said. Read More
6. MTNL sets December 3 as deadline for VRS option
State-run telecom firm MTNL on Monday rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, days after the government approving a revival package for the struggling unit. The scheme, based on Gujarat Model of VRS, will be open for employees till December 3, 2019. In a notice sent out by MTNL to employees, the company mentioned "all regular and permanent employees of 50 years and above as on January 31, 2020" are eligible to opt for the scheme. Read More
7. Army chief Bipin Rawat to begin 4-day Japan tour from Tuesday
A day after India held its first 2+2 dialogue with Japan, Army chief Bipin Rawat will embark on a 4-day tour of the country hoping to explore short and long term steps to expand bilateral defence cooperation. The Army will be meeting Japanese defence minister Taro Kono and will also hold talks with the top officials of Japan Self Defence Force on further expanding security ties in the wake of rise in terror threats.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU