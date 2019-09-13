Top events today: Verdict on SC/ST Act, Chidambaram's plea, and more

Court reserves order on Chidambaram's surrender plea
A Delhi court on Thursday reserved for tomorrow its order on a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the ED's money laundering case. Read More
SC verdict on Centre's review plea of 2018 SC/ST Act
The Supreme Court
is scheduled Friday to pronounce verdict on the Centre's plea seeking review of its March 20, 2018 judgement which had virtually diluted provisions of arrest under the SC/ST Act. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will pronounce the verdict. The top court had on May 1 reserved the judgement on the Centre's review plea while observing that laws in the country should be caste neutral and uniform. Read More
Congress leader D K Shivakumar likely to be produced before court on Friday
Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Friday on expiry of his 9-day ED custody. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar had allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate the politician in custody, saying the allegations made against him were serious in nature. Meanwhile, Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya appeared before the Enforcement Directorate here on Thursday in connection with its money-laundering probe against him, the ED officials said. Read More
Three-day awareness drive on traffic rules in Haryana
To promote road safety norms and their compliance, Haryana Police will launch a three-day awareness drive from Friday for general public about increased penalties under amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019. Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav on Thursday said as part of the campaign, all the SHOs, DSPs, district SPs, Commissioners of Police and Range ADGPs/IGPs have been directed to focus on spreading awareness about increased penalties and new offences under the amendment Act. Read More
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU