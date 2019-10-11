Top events today: Xi Jinping-Modi meet, Infosys Q2FY20 results, and more

-
-
Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrive in Mahabalipuram
Chinese President Xi Jinping will on Friday arrive in India for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram). Xi will be accompanied by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit. From the Indian side, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar will accompany the Prime Minister. READ MORE
Infosys to declare September quarter results
Infosys may further upgrade its revenue guidance for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) when it releases its September quarter (July-September) results on Friday. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company, according to analysts, remains on a firm footing given the recent deal momentum, strong positioning in clients and favourable arithmetic (revised guidance implies a 1-2 per cent compounded quarterly growth rate through Q2-Q4FY20) – hence creating the room for more upgrades. READ MORE
Swedish Academy to announce the Nobel Peace Prize winner
The Swedish Academy will today announce this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is being touted as one of the potential winners, while some peg Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, or a representative of the free press, for the prestigious award. READ MORE
Nokia 6.2 India launch today
Nokia is all set to launch its Nokia 6.2 in India today. The phone was unveiled at IFA in Berlin last month.
Donald Trump to meet top Chinese trade envoy
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will meet with China's trade envoy as the two sides pursue fraught negotiations to resolve their escalating trade war. READ MORE
