Top events today: Xi Jinping-Modi meet, Infosys Q2FY20 results, and more

Chinese President to arrive in Mahabalipuram

Chinese President will on Friday arrive in India for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram). Xi will be accompanied by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit. From the Indian side, Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar will accompany the Prime Minister. READ MORE

to declare September quarter results

may further upgrade its revenue guidance for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) when it releases its September quarter (July-September) results on Friday. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company, according to analysts, remains on a firm footing given the recent deal momentum, strong positioning in clients and favourable arithmetic (revised guidance implies a 1-2 per cent compounded quarterly growth rate through Q2-Q4FY20) – hence creating the room for more upgrades. READ MORE

Swedish Academy to announce the winner

The Swedish Academy will today announce this year's winner of the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is being touted as one of the potential winners, while some peg Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, or a representative of the free press, for the prestigious award. READ MORE

6.2 India launch today

is all set to launch its 6.2 in India today. The phone was unveiled at IFA in Berlin last month.

to meet top Chinese trade envoy

President announced Thursday he will meet with China's trade envoy as the two sides pursue fraught negotiations to resolve their escalating trade war. READ MORE