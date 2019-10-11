JUST IN
Top events today: Xi Jinping-Modi meet, Infosys Q2FY20 results, and more

Xi will be accompanied by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit to India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi and Beijing officially confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Chennai on Friday for a two-day “informal summit” with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)

Chinese President Xi Jinping to arrive in Mahabalipuram

Chinese President Xi Jinping will on Friday arrive in India for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu's Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram). Xi will be accompanied by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit. From the Indian side, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar will accompany the Prime Minister. READ MORE

Infosys to declare September quarter results

Infosys may further upgrade its revenue guidance for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) when it releases its September quarter (July-September) results on Friday. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT company, according to analysts, remains on a firm footing given the recent deal momentum, strong positioning in clients and favourable arithmetic (revised guidance implies a 1-2 per cent compounded quarterly growth rate through Q2-Q4FY20) – hence creating the room for more upgrades. READ MORE

Swedish Academy to announce the Nobel Peace Prize winner

The Swedish Academy will today announce this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is being touted as one of the potential winners, while some peg Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, or a representative of the free press, for the prestigious award. READ MORE

Nokia 6.2 India launch today

Nokia is all set to launch its Nokia 6.2 in India today. The phone was unveiled at IFA in Berlin last month.

Donald Trump to meet top Chinese trade envoy

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will meet with China's trade envoy as the two sides pursue fraught negotiations to resolve their escalating trade war. READ MORE
First Published: Fri, October 11 2019. 10:25 IST

