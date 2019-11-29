Top headlines: Ambani 9th in Forbes rich list, CEA defends tax cut & more

As RIL shares rise, Ambani becomes 9th richest on Forbes' billionaires list

With a net worth of $60 billion, Reliance Industries chief has been ranked the 9th richest person globally, according to 'The Real-Time Billionaires List' of Forbes, that was topped by Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos. Read more

Likely fall in Q2 GDP, profit booking: 5 factors that dragged lower

The S&P BSE slipped as much as 466 points, or over 1 per cent, in intra-day trade to hit a low of 40,664.18 during the day. Analysts attribute the fall to both global news-flow, especially surrounding the US-China trade deal and the expectation of a sharp slide in the GDP data for the second quarter of the current fiscal. Read more

Modi announces $50 mn assistance to Sri Lanka to deal with terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a financial assistance of $50 million to Sri Lanka to deal with the challenge of terrorism after holding "fruitful" talks with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the newly-elected president of the island nation. Read more

SC junks plea challenging post-poll alliance of Sena, NCP and Congress

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said constitutional morality is different from political morality. Read more

Tax refund scheme for exporters to be brought before Cabinet soon: Goyal

The government would soon bring the tax refund scheme for exporters before the Union Cabinet and would notify it, Commerce and Industry minister informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Read more

INX Media case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-NITI CEO, others

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others in the INX Media corruption case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted relief to former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena. Read more

Former RBI deputy governor H R Khan to head micro-finance panel

Former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), H R Khan has been appointed as the first chairman of the steering committee of the Code for Responsible Lending (CRL) in micro-credit. Read more

Cut in corporate tax rate important for investments: CEA Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian on Friday said that the government recognised the need to cut the corporate tax to boost investments.

For the last few quarters the cycle of growth has not been as it was earlier, he said at an event here and added that "corporate tax rate is important for investments". Read more

BJP MP Pragya Thakur tenders apology in Lok Sabha for her Godse remark

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.

The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terrorist despite being acquitted by a court. Read more