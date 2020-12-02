Top headlines: Ant considers Paytm stake sale, UK nod to Pfizer vaccine

China's Ant considers stake sale

Chinese fintech giant is considering selling its 30 per cent stake in Indian digital payment processor amid tensions between the two Asian neighbours and a toughening competitive landscape, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Read more

H-1B: Court rejects Trump rules limiting visas to skilled workers

A federal judge on Tuesday struck down two Trump administration rules designed to drastically curtail the number of visas issued each year to skilled foreign workers. The changes applying to the H-1B visa program announced in October include imposing salary requirements on companies employing skilled overseas workers and limits on specialty occupations. Read here

UK first to approve Covid vaccine



The UK became the first western country to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, with its regulator clearing Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot ahead of decisions in the US and European Union. The emergency authorisation clears the way for the deployment of a vaccine that’s expected to play a significant role in the global effort to halt the coronavirus. and its German partner said in November that the shot, relying on novel technology called messenger RNA, was 95 per cent effective in a final analysis of clinical-trial data. Read here

Maruti Suzuki sees 'much better' 2021



India’s biggest carmaker is expecting next year to be “much better” than 2020 as the economy rebounds and consumers emerge from pandemic-induced lockdowns to buy its vehicles. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the local unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp., is expecting retail sales in December to be “pretty good” as there are pending orders with its dealerships and the rate of enquiries has sustained even after the festive season, Chairman R.C. Bhargava said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. Read here

Govt gets three bids for BPCL



The government has received three preliminary bids for buying of controlling stake in India's second-largest fuel retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday. Read here