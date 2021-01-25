Top headlines: BSNL-MTNL merger shelved, India Inc's big boys get bigger
Multinational companies operating in India and big domestic firms are grappling with an emerging challenge: How to deal with employees who refuse to take the Covid vaccine. Read top stories here
Topics
top news of the day | BSNL-MTNL merger | Coronavirus Vaccine
BSNL-MTNL merger shelved as GoM says not feasible; Cabinet to meet soon
The plan to revive the state-owned telecom companies — Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) — by merging the two entities is set to be shelved after almost two decades of deliberations on the matter. A six-member group of ministers (GoM), mandated to take a call on the issue, is learnt to have recommended last week that a merger would neither be beneficial nor feasible, thereby closing a long-drawn chapter in the telecom sector. Read more
May need to reverse Rs 800 cr in interest income: YES Bank's Prashant Kumar
YES Bank
will soon complete a year after the RBI-driven restructuring. While balance sheet is stabilising, Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive, told that the bank will need to reverse interest income when the Supreme Court lifts the stay on treating loans as non-performing assets (NPAs). Read more
Firms' next challenge: Handling staff refusing to take Covid-19 vaccine
Multinational companies operating in India and big domestic firms are grappling with an emerging challenge: How to deal with employees who refuse to take the Covid vaccine when they come back to office.
A top European business group with representatives from leading companies is planning to approach the government through national
industry associations as well European Union bodies, requesting guidelines on this issue. Read more
Atmanirbhar farm schemes may get boost in Budget amid farmers' protest
Amid the ongoing farmers’ protests, the forthcoming Union Budget is expected to allocate resources for items related to agriculture and the rural sector under the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, including funds for creating farmgate-level storage infrastructure and flagship schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National
Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Read more
India leads the mobile-first consumer economy amid Covid-19, shows data
All around the globe, the year of the pandemic has seen a significant increase in app downloads, the time spent on mobile, and consumer spending on mobile. This was equivalent to the progress made over the last few years combined, and India led this transition globally. Read more
India Inc's big boys get bigger still as unorganised market shrinks
The Covid-19 pandemic appears to have given large companies a fillip, many of whom have seen sharp volume, market share and margin improvement, as they fight to stay ahead of the curve.
December quarter (Q3) results of firms in the consumer, retail, paints, wires, home improvement and electricals categories shows that the big are getting bigger, with consolidation likely to continue, according to sector experts. Read more
Statsguru: Informal sector plays important role in India's labour market
The informal sector plays an important role in India’s labour market. According to official statistics, it contributes more than half of the gross value added in the economy, which varies across sectors, the highest being in agriculture, construction, and real estate. Informal employment, on the other hand, is more entrenched: It exists in both informal and formal sectors. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, January 25 2021. 10:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU