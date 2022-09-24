Top headlines: Byju's pays $234 mn to Blackstone, India's 5G and more

-
-
Byju's pays $234 mn to Blackstone Inc related to Aakash deal: Report
India's Byju's has paid 19 billion rupees ($234 million) to Blackstone Inc, settling its dues owed to the private-equity firm as part of a $950 million deal to buy Aakash Educational, a source directly involved with the deal said on Friday.
The payment made on Thursday was for a stake of about 38% owned by Blackstone in the learning center chain that Byju's acquired in April 2021. Read more
Will India get 5G services from Oct 1? Here's what experts think
The National Broadband Mission (NBM) under the Ministry of Communications on Saturday tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will roll out 5G services in India on October 1, as the India Mobile Congress (IMC) kicks off on the same day.
However, the tweet disappeared within no time from the NBM handle on the micro-blogging platform. Read more here
Obfuscates misdeeds in his own country: India on Pakistan PM's rant at UN
India on Friday exercised its 'Right of Reply' against remarks made by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on minorities in India and the issue of Kashmir at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate.
Indian diplomat Mijito Vinito reminded Pakistan to introspect before levelling false allegations against India. Vinto emphasised that instead of making claims over Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad should stop "cross-border terrorism". Read more here
US economy may be entering 'new normal' after pandemic, says Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy may be entering a “new normal” following disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We continue to deal with an exceptionally unusual set of disruptions,” Powell told business and community leaders Friday at a Fed Listens event in Washington. “As policy makers we’re committed to using our tools to help see the economy through what has been a uniquely challenging period. Read more here
Roger Federer's trophy-laden career ends in defeat at London's O2 Arena
It was surely unthinkable that Roger Federer's trophy-laden career would end with a defeat but that is what transpired as the 41-year-old Swiss maestro lost alongside Rafa Nadal on an emotional night at the Laver Cup on Friday.
In front of a 17,500 sell-out crowd at London's O2 Arena, 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer returned from more than a year away for a last dance in tandem with his great rival on a gripping and memorable finale by the Thames. Read more here
First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 18:05 IST
