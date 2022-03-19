Top Headlines: Delhi airport picked for 5G pilot; Boeing Eagle-II for IAF

Delhi airport, Bengaluru metro and Kandla port picked for 5G pilots

The telecom regulator has identified Delhi airport, ‘smart’ city Bhopal, the Bengaluru metro, and Deendayal port (Kandla) in Gujarat for conducting pilot projects using street furniture and aerial cable for the deployment of small cells. Read more



Boeing's Eagle-II fighter may join race for Indian Air Force contract

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which is acquiring 114 multi-role combat aircraft (MRCA) from the global market, will relish the option of buying the highly capable F-15EX Eagle-II, developed and built by The Company. Read more



accounts for 1% of world's nuclear warheads, shows SIPRI data

In 1994, Ukraine signed a tripartite agreement with Russia and the United States to give up its nuclear warheads for economic compensation and security assurances. The country transferred its last nuclear warhead to Russia in 1996 and dismantled its strategic nuclear delivery vehicle in 2001. Read more



Net-zero shift may have less impact on banking, says RBI study

The transition to the net-zero emission target will entail limited spill-over impact on Indian banking because three sectors with direct exposure to fossil fuels — electricity, auto, and chemical — form only 10 per cent of non-retail credit, according to a study by the Reserve Bank of (RBI). Read more



Retail investors firing up flows into equity MFs despite market volatility

Often heavy buying by (MFs) gets highlighted. But it is the individual investors who provide the firepower to domestic fund managers. Equity MFs have not seen a single month of net outflows in the past year. Since March 2021, investors have poured Rs 1.45 trillion into equity-oriented MF schemes. And, there have been months when flows have exceeded $3 billion. Read more