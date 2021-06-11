Top headlines: DLF posts Rs 481 cr profit in Q4; ED sends notice to WazirX

-

DLF posts Rs 481 cr net profit in Q4; appoints Ashok Tyagi, Devinder Singh as CEOs
Realty major DLF on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 480.94 crore for the quarter ended March. It also appointed Ashok Tyagi and Devinder Singh as the new CEOs of the company. DLF had posted a net loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in the year-ago period. READ MORE...
ED slaps FEMA contravention notice against India's largest cryptocurrency exchange
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has issued a show cause notice to the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange for undertaking transactions worth over Rs 2,790 crore in alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Mumbai headquartered WazirX is as a domestic crypto currency and bitcoin exchange start-up registered under the company name Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd that was incorporated in December, 2017. READ MORE...
In a blow to the prestige of the saffron brigade, Bharatiya Janata Partys national Vice President Mukul Roy along with son Subranshu, re-joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday, with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders of the state's ruling party welcoming him back to the fold. Roy, who was closeted with Banerjee in Trinamool Bhavan before his formal re-induction in the party he helped set up, said he was "happy to see all known faces again". READ MORE...
Delta variant 60% more transmissible, reduces vaccine effect: UK experts
The Delta variant of COVID-19, or the B1.617.2 variant of concern (VOC) first identified in India, is about 60 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha strain identified in the UK and also reduces the effectiveness of vaccines to some extent, UK health experts report on Friday. Public Health England (PHE), which has been tracking VOCs on a weekly basis, said that the cases of the Delta VOC have risen by 29,892 to hit 42,323 in the country an increase of around 70 per cent. READ MORE...
