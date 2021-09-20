Top headlines: Evergrande threat hits markets; Pfizer vaccine works on kids

-
-
World shares at one-month low, default fears stalk China Evergrande
World shares skidded and the dollar firmed on Monday ahead of a week packed with global central bank meetings, while debt troubles at property group China Evergrande dragged Hong Kong stocks towards to a one-year low.
European stocks were 1.8% lower, slipping to two-month lows, with energy and mining stocks tumbling as the dollar's jump to near four-week highs crushed commodity prices. Read more
Pfizer vaccine safe for children aged 5-11, show clinical trial results
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek US authorisation for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech already is available for anyone 12 and older. Read more
India to resume export of surplus Covid vaccines from next month: Mandaviya
India will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines next month under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.
Addressing the media, the minister said the government will receive over 300 millon doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 1 billion doses in the next three months. Read more
HDFC Bank ties up with Paytm to issue co-branded credit cards from Oct
HDFC Bank will work with Paytm to offer co-branded credit cards on the Visa platform to businesspersons, millennials and others, said the lender on Monday.
This tie-up will see the lender leverage its position as the leading credit card-issuer and its expertise in superior customer engagement to offer services to Paytm’s large customer base of 330 million, thus enabling a deeper penetration in Tier II and III cities, accelerating the adoption of digital payments. Read more
