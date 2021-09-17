Top headlines: Further GST relief for Covid drugs; over 2 mn jabbed today

GST Council extends concessions on certain Covid drugs till Dec 31: FM

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which met on Friday in Lucknow, took a slew of decisions, including extension of concessions to specified drugs used in Covid treatment till December 31, 2021. This was the first physical Goods and Services Tax (GST) meet since the Covid pandemic began.

GST Council granted exemption to two Covid drugs Zolgensma and Viltepso. Read more

India administers 20 mn vaccine doses, sets new record on PM's birthday

India set a record on Friday by administering over 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, in a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The cumulative doses administered in the country reached 2,00,41,136 at 5.10 pm, according to data on the Co-WIN portal. Read more

World Bank to discontinue 'Doing Business' report after China-linked probe

The World Bank Group has decided to discontinue publication of its Doing Business report on country investment climates following allegations of irregularities.

The decision was taken after a probe of data irregularities allegedly due to pressure by some top bank officials to boost China's ranking in 2017 came to light. Read more

Telecom relief package credit positive for Airtel, Jio, says Moody's

The reforms package announced by the government will sustain telcos' businesses, is credit positive for operators, including Airtel and Jio, and provides support for 3+1 players structure, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

The views come against the backdrop of a blockbuster relief package announced earlier this week for the that includes a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid, and 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route. Read more