Top headlines: Further GST relief for Covid drugs; over 2 mn jabbed today

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST on restaurant service supplied through them: FM
5% GST on food delivery apps; fuel to stay out of ambit: Key decisions
Compensation cess and petroleum to fire up GST Council meeting
Covid impact: June GST collection falls below Rs 1 trn-mark after 8 months
Hit by GST recovery notices and summons, industry calls for help
-
GST Council extends concessions on certain Covid drugs till Dec 31: FM
The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which met on Friday in Lucknow, took a slew of decisions, including extension of concessions to specified drugs used in Covid treatment till December 31, 2021. This was the first physical Goods and Services Tax (GST) meet since the Covid pandemic began.
GST Council granted exemption to two Covid drugs Zolgensma and Viltepso. Read more
India administers 20 mn vaccine doses, sets new record on PM's birthday
India set a record on Friday by administering over 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, in a major push to the inoculation drive on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
The cumulative doses administered in the country reached 2,00,41,136 at 5.10 pm, according to data on the Co-WIN portal. Read more
World Bank to discontinue 'Doing Business' report after China-linked probe
The World Bank Group has decided to discontinue publication of its Doing Business report on country investment climates following allegations of irregularities.
The decision was taken after a probe of data irregularities allegedly due to pressure by some top bank officials to boost China's ranking in 2017 came to light. Read more
Telecom relief package credit positive for Airtel, Jio, says Moody's
The telecom sector reforms package announced by the government will sustain telcos' businesses, is credit positive for operators, including Airtel and Jio, and provides support for 3+1 players structure, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.
The views come against the backdrop of a blockbuster relief package announced earlier this week for the telecom sector that includes a four-year break for companies from paying statutory dues, permission to share scarce airwaves, change in the definition of revenue on which levies are paid, and 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU