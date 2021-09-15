Top headlines: Food startups brace for GST menu; Apple unveils new range

The Goods and Services Tax Council on Friday is likely to ask online food-delivery firms, such as and Swiggy, to pay tax on restaurant services supplied through them. on Tuesday unveiled iPhone 13, iPads, and Watches with some new features.

More on these stories and other top headlines of the day:

GST Council may deliver blow to food-delivery operators Swiggy, Zomato

Online food-delivery operators such as and may have to pay goods and services tax (GST) on restaurant services supplied through them. The GST Council in a meeting on Friday in Lucknow will take this up.





Consolidation in India's residential real estate set to gain ground

The consolidation in residential real estate is set to go up further with the market share of big listed developers expe­cted to grow over the next two to three years. This is because buyers are leaning towards top listed brands.

The pan-Indian residential market share of the top listed developers will grow from 25 per cent in FY21 to 29 per cent in FY24, said a recent report by ICICI Securities. Read more Estimating GST losses of Rs 2,000 crore in 2019-20 and 2020-21, the fitment panel has recommended food aggregators be classified as e-commerce operators and pay GST on behalf of the restaurants concerned. Read more

Shareholders of Tata Sons clear proposal to raise Rs 40K cr as fresh debt

Shareholders of Tata Sons, the holding entity of Tata group companies, cleared the proposal to raise up to Rs 40,000 crore as fresh debt. The approval was received at its annual general meeting, which was held virtually, on Tuesday.