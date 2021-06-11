Top Headlines: GST meet to discuss Covid; TCS stock 'gives 3,000% return'

US major Applied Materials Inc is planning to set up a plant in India which would make some of the parts and components for highly complex equipment which are used for manufacturing of chips by fabmakers across the globe.



According to sources in the know, the $17.2 billion American giant - a global leader in providing equipment, services and software to the industry – is in talks with the government.



If the plan materialises, it could provide a big push to the government's desire to have a industry and eco-system in the country.



SpiceJet, ready for new war zone as cargo biz continues upward swing



There’s been a change in the pecking order since last year. Former head of Coca-Cola India Sanjiv Gupta, who leads SpiceJet’s logistics business, is now considered a key man by promoter Ajay Singh. There’s reason.



SpiceExpress--the logistics arm of the airline--has virtually kept the company afloat during the pandemic as the passenger business suffered record losses. In May alone, the airline earned Rs 200 crore from cargo operations and has now 5 per cent market share of the outbound cargo from India.



has given 3,000% return since IPO, says N Chandrasekaran



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has weathered the pandemic very well, and has earned tremendous goodwill from customers, which enhanced the firm’s standing in the market, N Chandrasekaran, chairman, said in his virtual address of the 26th Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

He said TCS shareholders received over 3,000 percent return on their investments since the company was listed in 2004.

“If invested Rs 850 per share in the IPO of 2004, the value of that investment today would be Rs 28,000 crore. A return of over 3,000 per cent,” Chandrasekaran said. Read More

"If invested Rs 850 per share in the IPO of 2004, the value of that investment today would be Rs 28,000 crore. A return of over 3,000 per cent," Chandrasekaran said.