Top Headlines: GST meet to discuss Covid; TCS stock 'gives 3,000% return'

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo Q4: Loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr as higher fuel costs, virus hit biz
IndiGo reports Rs 620 cr loss in Q3, revenue drops 51% YoY to Rs 4,910 cr
GST Council may take up rationalising tax rates, slab merger in next meet
IndiGo Q3 preview: Server hack, fleet expansion among key monitorables
TCS Q3 profit jumps 7% YoY to Rs 8,701 cr, announces dividend at Rs 6/share
-
GST Council to meet Saturday, discuss tax exemption on Covid-19 essentials
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will likely consider on Saturday a GST rate cut for Covid-19 relief essentials and drugs for treating the black fungus disease and might leave the vaccines untouched.
The meeting is being held following a report submitted by a Group of Ministers (GoM) to the GST Council on Monday. Read More
US major Applied Materials in talks with govt to set up a plant in India
According to sources in the know, the $17.2 billion American giant - a global leader in providing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor industry – is in talks with the government.
If the plan materialises, it could provide a big push to the government’s desire to have a semiconductor industry and eco-system in the country. Read More
SpiceJet, IndiGo ready for new war zone as cargo biz continues upward swing
SpiceExpress--the logistics arm of the airline--has virtually kept the company afloat during the pandemic as the passenger business suffered record losses.
In May alone, the airline earned Rs 200 crore from cargo operations and has now 5 per cent market share of the outbound cargo from India. Read More
TCS stock has given 3,000% return since IPO, says N Chandrasekaran
He said TCS shareholders received over 3,000 percent return on their investments since the company was listed in 2004.
“If invested Rs 850 per share in the IPO of 2004, the value of that investment today would be Rs 28,000 crore. A return of over 3,000 per cent,” Chandrasekaran said. Read More
Amid speculations of expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet ahead of Assembly elections next year, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is on a two-day visit to Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda here on Friday.
The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet PM Modi at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg at 10:45 am. Later, he will meet Nadda at his residence at 12 noon.
Adityanath arrived in the national capital on Thursday and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU