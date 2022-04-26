Top headlines: HDFC Life's profit jumps by 12%; how Musk took over Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
DCGI emergency use nod for Covaxin, Corbevax and ZyCoV-D across age groups
What is a 'poison pill' strategy & why has Twitter adopted one?
Vanguard group dislodges Elon Musk as Twitter's largest shareholder
TMS Ep152: IT skills, Elon Musk and Twitter, Markets, Iron Beam
-
We are covering Prashant Kishor's decision to not join the Congress party as a poll strategist, Elon Musk's rather brash and fast take over of Twitter and many other stories. Read our top headlines this hour here:
Brash and fast: How unwelcome suitor Elon Musk took over Twitter
It was one of the most frenzied and unpredictable takeover bids ever, with Elon Musk sealing a deal to acquire Twitter Inc. for $44 billion within weeks of anyone even knowing he was an investor. Read more
HDFC Life's net profit jumps 12% to Rs 357 cr; VNB margins at 29.3%
Private sector life insurer, HDFC Life, reported a 12.6 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 357 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4FY22), from Rs 317 crore in the year ago period as the impact of Covid on profits has started to wane. Read morePandemic lessons: Hotel brands, asset owners go for revenue sharing route
Having faced a “zero revenue” situation during the pandemic-induced lockdown, asset owners and mid-market hotel brands which were hit the hardest are looking at sharing costs and risks. Many of the leading hotel brands are opting for the revenue sharing model with the asset owners instead of the popular management control. Read more
DCGI emergency use nod for Covaxin, Corbevax and ZyCoV-D across age groups
The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted emergency use approvals to COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin, Corbevax and ZyCoV-D. Read more
Prashant Kishor won't join Congress, says party needs leadership
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday declined the Congress offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU