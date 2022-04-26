Top headlines: HDFC Life's profit jumps by 12%; how Musk took over Twitter

We are covering Prashant Kishor's decision to not join the party as a poll strategist, Elon Musk's rather brash and fast take over of and many other stories. Read our top headlines this hour here:



Brash and fast: How unwelcome suitor took over Twitter



It was one of the most frenzied and unpredictable takeover bids ever, with sealing a deal to acquire Inc. for $44 billion within weeks of anyone even knowing he was an investor.

HDFC Life's net profit jumps 12% to Rs 357 cr; VNB margins at 29.3%

Private sector life insurer, HDFC Life, reported a 12.6 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 357 crore in the January–March quarter (Q4FY22), from Rs 317 crore in the year ago period as the impact of Covid on profits has started to wane.

Having faced a "zero revenue" situation during the pandemic-induced lockdown, asset owners and mid-market hotel brands which were hit the hardest are looking at sharing costs and risks. Many of the leading hotel brands are opting for the revenue sharing model with the asset owners instead of the popular management control.



DCGI emergency use nod for Covaxin, Corbevax and ZyCoV-D across age groups

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday granted emergency use approvals to COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin, Corbevax and ZyCoV-D.



won't join Congress, says party needs leadership



Poll strategist on Tuesday declined the offer to join the party and evolve its poll strategy and said more than him, the party needs leadership and collective will to fix deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms.