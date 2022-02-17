Top headlines: I-T raids on former NSE MD; Nestle India Q4 net falls 20%

I-T dept raids former NSE MD in tax evasion probe

The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the premises of former NSE MD and CEO and group operating officer Anand Subramanian in Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, official sources said.

The searches are aimed to check and gather evidence on the charges of financial irregularities and alleged tax evasion against the two, they said.

Q4 profit dips 20% to Rs 386.66 cr, net sales up 8.9%

FMCG major Ltd on Thursday reported a 20 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 386.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, as the company faced inflationary headwinds on raw material inputs.

The company, which follows a January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 483.31 crore in the same period a year ago, said in a regulatory filing.

SC sets aside HC order on quota in pvt sector jobs for Haryana residents

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on a Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha also directed the Haryana government not to take coercive action against employers.

'Made me quite sad': Musk recalls billionaire who said Tesla would fail

Elon Musk has revealed that billionaire investor and Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger once told him that Tesla would fail.

On Wednesday, the 98-year-old investor said cryptocurrencies should have been banned and likened it to "venereal disease".

Responding to his comments, Musk, a crypto supporter, recalled the time when Munger said Tesla could fail.