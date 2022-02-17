Top headlines: I-T raids on former NSE MD; Nestle India Q4 net falls 20%

-
I-T dept raids former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna in tax evasion probe
The Income Tax Department on Thursday raided the premises of former NSE MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and group operating officer Anand Subramanian in Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation against them, official sources said.
The searches are aimed to check and gather evidence on the charges of financial irregularities and alleged tax evasion against the two, they said. Read more here
Nestle India Q4 profit dips 20% to Rs 386.66 cr, net sales up 8.9%
FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Thursday reported a 20 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 386.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, as the company faced inflationary headwinds on raw material inputs.
The company, which follows a January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 483.31 crore in the same period a year ago, Nestle India said in a regulatory filing. Read more here
SC sets aside HC order on quota in pvt sector jobs for Haryana residents
The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting an interim stay on a Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs for residents of the state.
A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha also directed the Haryana government not to take coercive action against employers. Read more here
'Made me quite sad': Musk recalls billionaire who said Tesla would fail
Elon Musk has revealed that billionaire investor and Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway Charlie Munger once told him that Tesla would fail.
On Wednesday, the 98-year-old investor said cryptocurrencies should have been banned and likened it to "venereal disease".
Responding to his comments, Musk, a crypto supporter, recalled the time when Munger said Tesla could fail. Read more here
