Top Headlines: Manufacturing PMI at 8-yr high; India's 3rd coronavirus case

Green shoots: expands to 8-year high of 55.3 in January

The country's manufacturing sector activity climbed to a near eight-year high in January, driven by sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions that led to rise in production and hiring activity, a monthly survey said on Monday. Read More

NPAs of public sector banks stand at Rs 7.27 trillion: Govt tells Lok Sabha

The government on Monday said the Non Performing Assets (NPAs) of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) stood at Rs 7.27 trillion as on September 30, 2019. Read More

From to Motilal Oswal, brokerages disappointed with Budget

Most foreign and domestic brokerages have given a thumbs-down to the Budget 2020 proposals unveiled last week and called it a missed opportunity for the government to revive economic growth. Auguring that the proposals will not be able to lift economic sentiment as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP), they see more pain for the economy – at least in the short-to-medium term. Read More

India's electricity supply rises 3.25% in Jan after 5 months of decline

India's electricity supply rose 3.25 per cent during the month of January after five straight months of decline, provisional government data showed, in a relief for power producers. Read More

Coronavirus: India reports third case from Kerala; patient in isolation

The government on Monday reported India's third case of coronavirus infection in Kerala, four days after the southern state reported country's first case. The patient is a student from Wuhan and is currently isolated in a hospital in Kanjangad in Kasargod district of Kerala. The patient is stable and has been kept in isolation, said a union health ministry statement. Read More

Sanjeev Agarwal-led MM Group bags McDonald's franchise for North and East

After a long-protracted battle and years of uncertainty over franchise rights for McDonald’s outlets in north and east India, Delhi-based business house, MM Agarwal Group, has emerged as a winner. Read More