Top headlines: March GST collections at all-time high; Lavrov visits Delhi

GST collections hit all-time high in March at Rs 1.42 trn
Gross GST collection in March touched an all-time high of over Rs 1.42 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
The gross GST revenue collected in March 2022 is Rs 1,42,095 crore, of which CGST is Rs 25,830 crore, SGST is Rs 32,378 crore, IGST is Rs 74,470 crore (including Rs 39,131 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 9,417 crore (including Rs 981 crore collected on import of goods). READ MORE...
SC asks whether it can pass orders restraining alienation of FRL's assets
The Supreme Court Friday asked whether it can pass any interim order on a plea of Amazon that Future Retail Ltd's assets including 'Big Bazaar shops' not be alienated till the dispute over it's merger with Reliance Retail is decided by the arbitral tribunal.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which has now posted the plea of US e-commerce major for further hearing on April 4, said the landlords of the FRL's shops are not before it and the question is if such an order restraining the alienation of assets till conclusion of arbitration can be passed. READ MORE...
Ready to supply to India any goods that it wants to buy from Russia: Lavrov
Russia has developed a system to engage in trade in national currencies with countries like India and efforts to move away from the dollar-based payment system will intensify, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Soon after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said Russia is exploring ways to bypass impediments for bilateral trade with its allies and partners. READ MORE...
Maruti, Hyundai see dip in March sales; TaMo, Kia post highest-ever sales
The country's leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor reported a decline in dispatches to dealers in March as shortage of electronic components impacted production.
On the other hand, Tata Motors, Skoda and Kia India posted their highest ever monthly wholesales last month. READ MORE...
