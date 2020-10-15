Top headlines: Mistry opens new front against Tata; Infosys outshines in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Retailers defy pandemic woes, Vistara explores Intn'l routes
Top Headlines: Govt to contest Voda verdict, Infosys' next goal, and more
Top headlines: Protest rise over farm bills; RIL eyes electronics chain
Top headlines: Tata invests Rs 300 cr in AirAsia; RBI MPC decision today
Top headlines: FM says recovery patch; after LVB crisis at Dhanlaxmi Bank
-
Mistry opens new front against Tatas over Parliament redevelopment project
Opening a new front, Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group) has hit out at the Tata Sons over the Parliament redevelopment project. The Mistry family-led SP Group, which has been engaged in a lengthy corporate battle with the salt-to-software conglomerate after Cyrus Mistry was removed as Tata Sons chairman in a boardroom coup four years ago, has alleged serious misconduct during the project’s bidding process. Read More
Attorney General not in favour of appealing against Voda arbitration award
The country’s top law officer does not want the government to challenge the Vodafone tax arbitration ruling by an international tribunal at another forum. Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal has informally conveyed his opinion to the government, saying India should avoid filing an appeal against the arbitration award, two officials in the know said. The Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague in September upheld the plea of Vodafone Group Plc in its long-pending case against the Income-Tax (I-T) department’s demand for Rs 20,000 crore. Read More
Pandemic shock forced me to exit retail biz: Future Group founder Biyani
Future Group founder Kishore Biyani, 59, is known for his candid views on life as an entrepreneur. On Wednesday, he made his first public appearance since selling his retail assets to Reliance, admitting he had no option but to exit the business in the face of mounting debt and revenue loss triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown. Read More
Infosys outshines rivals with Q2 performance; net profit jumps 20.5%
Continuing with its industry-leading performance, Infosys — India’s second largest information technology services company — on Wednesday delivered a healthy set of numbers in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020-21 (FY21). This exceeded Street expectation and was better than industry peers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro. Read More
Set for muted opening after 7-month closure, theatres eye Diwali fireworks
October will be a sluggish month even as some theatres get ready to reopen this week after a seven-month closure. In a setback for the movie business, states known for cinema including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala are yet to permit movie halls to reopen. So, exhibitors estimate that only about a third to half of their properties would screen films on day one. For instance, Inox will open around half of its 147 properties on October 15, taking the number gradually up in the coming weeks. Read More
In spite of anti-China rhetoric, Chinese smartphones dominate Indian market
Thousands of social media posts, angry protests outside factory gates and dismantled billboards promoting Chinese smartphones have failed to dislodge the leading handset brands in India. In spite of being attacked from all corners, a faltering supply chain and negative sentiments soaring high among the local consumers, top Chinese smartphone brands gained market share during the most critical phase — the April-June quarter of this year. Read More
Bharti Airtel ties up with global firms, kicks off ORAN tech plan
Bharti Airtel has tied up with global technology companies to develop products to power 4G and 5G networks based on Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) technology. These companies include Rakuten, a Japanese e-commerce giant and 4G operator which is the first to launch commercial 5G services in Japan based on the new technology. Read More
Despite anti-China sentiment, OnePlus to invest Rs 1,000 cr in India R&D
Unfazed by the surge in anti-China sentiment, smartphone maker OnePlus is committed to investing around Rs 1,000 crore on research and development (R&D) and another Rs 100 crore on retail expansion in the country, said a senior company official. Additionally, the executive said that all of its TVs, including the Q and U series, will be manufactured in India from next year. Read More
Tatas, private equity investors in talks with BigBasket for stake buy
Tata Group, along with a couple of other private equity investors, is in talks to invest money in Bengaluru-headquartered online grocery firm BigBasket, said reports. According to Financial Times, the Mumbai-headquartered automobile-to-technology conglomerate is looking at 20 per cent stake in the Alibaba-backed firm, apart from two board seats. A decision on this deal will be taken by the end of October, according to a report that cited a person in the know. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU