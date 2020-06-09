Top headlines: SC gives Centre, states 15 days to send migrant workers home

SC gives Centre, states 15 days to take to their homes





stranded because of the nationwide lockdown must be transported to their homes within 15 days, the told the central and state governments on Tuesday.

The court also asked the authorities to consider withdrawing legal complaints against charged with violating lockdown rules, according to news agency PTI. Read more here

Fuel prices hiked for third straight day; petrol costlier by 54 paise



Petrol price on Tuesday was hiked by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre: the third straight daily increase in rates after oil state-owned oil companies ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.00 per litre from Rs 72.46, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 71.17 a litre from Rs 70.59, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. Read more here



Life insurers note 25% drop in new business premiums in May due to Covid-19



For the second consecutive month in FY21, new business premium of life insurance companies have recorded negative growth due to the coronavirus outbreak. In May, new business premium of life insurers contracted 25.39 per cent to Rs 13,739 crore from Rs 18,414 crore in the same period a year ago.



In the first two months of FY21, life insurers saw their new business premium fall almost 30 per cent to Rs 20,466.76 crore compared to Rs 28,395.90 crore in FY20. Read more here



Adani Green now India's largest firm, aims 25 GW capacity





Ltd, the company of the Adani Group announced it has received approval from the Central government to construct 2 gigawatt (GW) of solar cell and module manufacturing and 8 GW of solar power plant over the course of five years.



The project was won by Adani Green in November last year when the Centre had awarded a tender for power-project linked solar manufacturing. Read more here



may have exposed users' phone numbers on Google search: Report



Facebook-owned instant messaging platform may have exposed its users’ phone number on Google search owing to a vulnerability in its ‘click to share’ feature. The mobile numbers of users are available on Google search in plain text format, according to an independent cybersecurity researcher Athul Jayaram. Read more here