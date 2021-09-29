JUST IN
Covid-19 live updates: WHO holds Covaxin clearance; Sri Lanka to end curfew
Business Standard

Top headlines: Sebi eases delisting norms, NARCL eyes Rs 64,000 cr recovery

S&P sees indications of strong rebound in Indian economy after Q1. Jewellers sell Rs 100 gold online as Indians take to internet buys in Covid. More in top headlines of the day

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Sebi

The National Asset Reconstruction Company expects to recover upto Rs 64,000 crore via resolution of bad loans. Market regulator Sebi on Tuesday cleared proposals that helps in easing delisting norms.

More on that stories and other top headlines of the day:

NARCL expects to recover up to Rs 64,000 cr through resolution of bad loans

The newly formed National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) expects to recover between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 64,000 crore through the resolution of bad loans amounting to Rs 2 trillion. The most likely recovery has been pegged at 28 per cent or Rs 56,000 crore. Read more

Sebi board clears proposal to ease delisting norms
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday eased the delisting framework — a move seen as boosting merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in the country. It also cleared the framework to roll out social stock exchanges and gold spot exchanges. Read more

No privacy concerns with health ID, says R S Sharma

With the launch of the digital health ID, the government is set to roll out the digital health programme of Ayushman Bharat across the country. In a conversation with Nivedita Mookerji and Ruchika Chitravanshi, R S Sharma, chief executive officer of the National Health Authority, says there is no privacy concern with the digital health ID and the consent of patients gives them full control over their data. Read more
S&P sees indications of strong rebound in Indian economy after Q1

Rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on Tuesday said high-frequency indicators suggest a strong rebound during the July-September quarter after a steep contraction in activity in the previous three months on the back of a severe Covid-19 wave. Read more
Jewellers sell Rs 100 gold online

Jewelers in India have started selling gold for a little over $1 online after the pandemic upended sales, forcing them to reassess traditional ways of doing business. Read more

First Published: Wed, September 29 2021. 07:20 IST

