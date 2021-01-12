Top headlines: SC puts farm laws on hold; WhatsApp explains policy change

SC puts farm laws on hold



The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three laws deregulating India's agriculture markets, saying it will give further orders. The court set up a committee of agriculture experts to take over negotiations between the government and farmer unions. A three-judge bench served notice to various farmers unions for their plan to drive tractors to Delhi on Republic Day to protest against the contested laws.

lifts lock-out at Karnataka unit

After nearly two months of lock-out, Kirloskar Motor has resumed operations at its Bidadi plant located in Karnataka with over 1,200 employees on board, said the Japanese carmaker on Tuesday. These employees had expressed their intention to work with discipline, through a simple undertaking of good behaviour, it added.

Indian Oil plans tatkal service to deliver cylinders on the day of booking

Waiting for days to get delivery of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or cooking gas) cylinder may soon be a thing of the past. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is planning to roll out a Tatkal LPG Seva in a bid to ensure that consumers get cooking gas cylinder on the day it is booked.

First shots leave Serum Institute

A decisive phase in India's fight against began in the wee hours on Tuesday as the first consignment of Covishield vaccines left Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch. Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the Serum Institute gates shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India.

WhatsApp says messages private

WhatsApp on Tuesday said its latest policy update does not affect the privacy of messages as the Facebook-owned company sought to address concerns around security of user data on the platform. In a blogpost, WhatsApp emphasised that it does not share users' contact lists or data of groups with Facebook for ads purposes, and that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read messages or hear calls between users on WhatsApp.