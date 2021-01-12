Top headlines: SC puts farm laws on hold; WhatsApp explains policy change

-
ALSO READ
Serum Institute gets SEC thumbs up; Bharat Biotech proposal being discussed
Serum to submit data on two full doses of Covid-19 vaccine within deadline
Top headlines: Tata sons to raise stake in AirAsia; Serum seeks damages
Panel clears Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute: Reports
Top headlines: Modi to visit Serum Institute, farmers' protests, more
-
SC puts farm laws on hold
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three laws deregulating India’s agriculture markets, saying it will give further orders. The court set up a committee of agriculture experts to take over negotiations between the government and farmer unions. A three-judge bench served notice to various farmers unions for their plan to drive tractors to Delhi on Republic Day to protest against the contested laws. Read here
Toyota lifts lock-out at Karnataka unit
After nearly two months of lock-out, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has resumed operations at its Bidadi plant located in Karnataka with over 1,200 employees on board, said the Japanese carmaker on Tuesday. These employees had expressed their intention to work with discipline, through a simple undertaking of good behaviour, it added. Read here
Indian Oil plans tatkal service to deliver cylinders on the day of booking
Waiting for days to get delivery of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or cooking gas) cylinder may soon be a thing of the past. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) is planning to roll out a Tatkal LPG Seva in a bid to ensure that consumers get cooking gas cylinder on the day it is booked. Read here
First shots leave Serum Institute
A decisive phase in India's fight against coronavirus began in the wee hours on Tuesday as the first consignment of Covishield vaccines left Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch. Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the Serum Institute gates shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India. Read here
WhatsApp says messages private
WhatsApp on Tuesday said its latest policy update does not affect the privacy of messages as the Facebook-owned company sought to address concerns around security of user data on the platform. In a blogpost, WhatsApp emphasised that it does not share users' contact lists or data of groups with Facebook for ads purposes, and that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read messages or hear calls between users on WhatsApp. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU