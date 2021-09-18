Top headlines: Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST, Covid vax export curbs may ease

-
ALSO READ
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours
Ola e-scooter to start at Rs 85,000; eyes 50% of two-wheeler market
Ola Electric sells scooters worth Rs 600 cr in 24 hrs, 4 units every second
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST from Jan; expensive life-saving drugs exempted
-
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST from Jan; expensive life-saving drugs exempted
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday decided to tax online food delivery operators such as Swiggy and Zomato on behalf of restaurants from January 2022.
The Council, also exempted expensive life-saving drugs from indirect tax, extended concessional rates on Covid-related drugs for three more months. Read more
Bank licence door likely to stay shut for large industrial houses
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not be in favour of issuing banking licences to large industrial houses as suggested by an internal working group (IWG) in November last year, and the regulator is expected to make its stance clear when it releases its final report within 10 days.
“The status quo may be expected to continue,” said a top source. Read more
Direct tax mop-up crosses half of Budget Estimates at halfway point
The Centre’s direct tax collection after refunds crossed half the FY22 Budget Estimates by September 16, posting 73 per cent growth year-on-year on the back of a robust advance tax mop-up for the second quarter and a lower refund outgo.
The better-than-expected revenue mop-up was also higher by 28 per cent over the same period in 2019-20, brightening economic recovery prospects after the second Covid-19 wave, which disrupted economic activities in the first quarter. Read more
Covid-19 vax export curbs may ease in two months: Adar Poonawalla
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), expects the restrictions on export of Covid vaccines to ease within two months, provided that India has created enough stockpile to weather a third wave.
Raw material supplies for the Novavax vaccine have improved compared to March, and SII plans to announce its monthly production plan in December, Poonawalla told the media on Friday. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU