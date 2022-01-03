Top headlines: Vaccination for teens starts, Tata firms beat PSUs in m-cap

Private hospitals across the country have started ordering Covaxin shorts as coronavirus for children between the age of 15-18 starts today in India. More on that in today's top headlines



Covid-19 pandemic: Expect a slow but steady start to teen vaccination

Private hospitals across the country have started ordering Covaxin shots as they prepare to inoculate Indians between 15 years and 18 years against coronavirus — a drive that starts on Monday. Currently, Covaxin is the only authorised vaccine for teenagers in the country.

As many as 721,550 children in the 15-18 years age group had registered on the Co-WIN platform until 9.30 pm on Sunday. Read more

companies jump ahead of CPSUs in race

The companies are now more valuable than all the listed central (CPSUs) or companies in the country. The key 20 listed Tata companies ended the 2021 calendar year with a combined of Rs 23.36 trillion, ahead of the 70 listed CPSUs, which had a combined m-cap of Rs 23.2 trillion. In comparison, these CPSUs had a combined of Rs 16.7 trillion at the end of December 2020 against the firms' combined m-cap of Rs 15.7 trillion. Read more

How l'affaire may impact RBI's equation with entities it regulates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the entities it regulates may have to engage much more closely after the turn of events at The resignation of Vishwavir Ahuja as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), and events in the run-up to it, have caused major unease in the banking fraternity. Read more

Valuation question holds up SPV for land, asset monetisation of PSUs

The launch of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for monetising land and other surplus assets of (PSUs) has been delayed as the government is yet to finalise the methodology to value land parcels while transferring them to the new entity. Read more

Hyundai to Maruti, carmakers ride SUV rush in quest for the pole position

India’s sport utility vehicle (SUV) market share is gearing up for a hot pursuit race. Although South Korean carmaker Hyundai made a podium finish in 2021, market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is putting finishing touches to its plan of finding its feet in what is being hailed as a battle of epic proportions in India’s fastest-growing passenger vehicle (PV) segment.

For MSIL, it will be the most important battle this year. It has seen its market share consistently erode due to weakness in this space. Read more