Top headlines: Vaccination for teens starts, Tata firms beat PSUs in m-cap

-
ALSO READ
Big-ticket events off the table as cities tighten Covid-induced curbs
Top headlines: Top firms' advance tax up 47%; Invesco considers suing Zee
Top headlines: Rise in corporate frauds feared; state firms hold LPG bill
Top headlines: Food startups brace for GST menu; Apple unveils new range
Top headlines: Punjab gets new CM; India questions big tech firms
-
Private hospitals across the country have started ordering Covaxin shorts as coronavirus vaccination for children between the age of 15-18 starts today in India. More on that in today's top headlines
Covid-19 pandemic: Expect a slow but steady start to teen vaccination
Private hospitals across the country have started ordering Covaxin shots as they prepare to inoculate Indians between 15 years and 18 years against coronavirus — a drive that starts on Monday. Currently, Covaxin is the only authorised vaccine for teenagers in the country.
As many as 721,550 children in the 15-18 years age group had registered on the Co-WIN platform until 9.30 pm on Sunday. Read more
Tata group companies jump ahead of CPSUs in market capitalisation race
The Tata group companies are now more valuable than all the listed central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) or companies in the country. The key 20 listed Tata companies ended the 2021 calendar year with a combined market capitalisation of Rs 23.36 trillion, ahead of the 70 listed CPSUs, which had a combined m-cap of Rs 23.2 trillion. In comparison, these CPSUs had a combined market capitalisation of Rs 16.7 trillion at the end of December 2020 against the Tata group firms' combined m-cap of Rs 15.7 trillion. Read more
How l'affaire RBL Bank may impact RBI's equation with entities it regulates
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the entities it regulates may have to engage much more closely after the turn of events at RBL Bank. The resignation of Vishwavir Ahuja as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), and events in the run-up to it, have caused major unease in the banking fraternity. Read more
Valuation question holds up SPV for land, asset monetisation of PSUs
The launch of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for monetising land and other surplus assets of public sector undertakings (PSUs) has been delayed as the government is yet to finalise the methodology to value land parcels while transferring them to the new entity. Read more
Hyundai to Maruti, carmakers ride SUV rush in quest for the pole position
India’s sport utility vehicle (SUV) market share is gearing up for a hot pursuit race. Although South Korean carmaker Hyundai made a podium finish in 2021, market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is putting finishing touches to its plan of finding its feet in what is being hailed as a battle of epic proportions in India’s fastest-growing passenger vehicle (PV) segment.
For MSIL, it will be the most important battle this year. It has seen its market share consistently erode due to weakness in this space. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU