Top headlines: Vaccine unlikely before mid-2021, few takers for debt recast

Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before early or mid-2021
Even as several countries were planning to roll out coronavirus vaccines as early as in December or January, doses of these vaccine were unlikely to available before early- or mid-2021, World Health Organization (WHO) Southeast Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh told Business Standard. Read on...
Embassy Reit to buy Embassy TechVillage for $1.3 bn
In the largest single property commercial deal in the country, Embassy Reit, India’s first publicly listed Reit, is acquiring Embassy TechVillage (ETV) assets in Bengaluru for $1.3 billion. This deal would make Embassy Reit one of the largest Reits in Asia in terms of office space. Read on...
Just 1 per cent firms keen on one-time debt recast: Crisil
With Improving business sentiment and ongoing, gradual recovery only one per of rated Indian companies have indicated interest in one-time debt restructuring (OTDR), according to rating agency Crisil. Read on...
RBI sets up innovation hub for financial sector
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up an Innovation Hub for the financial sector and appointed Senapathy (Kris) Gopalakrishnan, co-founder and former co-chairman of Infosys, as the chairperson of the governing council for the entity. Read on...
Trump sought options for attacking Iran
President Trump asked senior advisers in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the coming weeks. The meeting occurred a day after international inspectors reported a significant increase in the country’s stockpile of nuclear material, four current and former US officials said on Monday. Read on...
