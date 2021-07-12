Top headlines: Vedanta bids for Videocon's assets; QoQ profit to take knock

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Special PMLA court summons Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot on Feb 12
Maruti shifts Dzire production to Gujarat to create space for new launches
-
Indian lenders have received expressions of interest from 11 bidders, including Wintershall Dea GmbH of Germany, PetroRio SA of Brazil, and India’s Vedanta for Videocon Industries’ (VIL’s) Brazil assets, valued at $2 billion. Lower sales volume due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and higher commodity and input costs are likely to weigh on corporate revenue and profits in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 (Q1FY22). Business Standard brings to you the top headlines on Monday.
Vedanta among 11 bidders vying for Videocon's Brazil assets worth $2 bn
Indian lenders have received expressions of interest from 11 bidders, including Wintershall Dea GmbH of Germany, PetroRio SA of Brazil, and India’s Vedanta for Videocon Industries’ (VIL’s) Brazil assets, valued at $2 billion. If successful, the lenders will get an additional Rs 15,000 crore from VIL’s debt resolution, thus taking their recovery to over 40 per cent. Read more
Second Covid-19 wave, higher input cost set to weigh on Q1 earnings
Lower sales volume due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and higher commodity and input costs are likely to weigh on corporate revenue and profits in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 (Q1FY22). The companies in the cyclical sectors, such as banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), oil and gas and metal, and mining, are again expected to do much better than the other segments. Read more
Maruti shifts Dzire production to Gujarat to create space for new launches
Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) has shifted the production of the Dzire, one of its highest-selling models, from the Manesar facility to Suzuki Motor Gujarat’s (SMG’s) plant in Ahmedabad. This is because it seeks to free up space for new models at its Manesar plant, said people in the know. On average, MSIL produces close to 1,000 units of the Dzire a day. Read more
Samsung gives PLI scheme for IT hardware and telecom equipment a wide berth
Though Samsung has a substantial share of the information technology (IT) hardware and telecommunication (telecom) equipment domestic market, it has kept away from the government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for these two sectors.This decision has raised questions on whether the South Korean giant which, along with Apple, was expected to showcase the ambitious PLI scheme to the world, has chosen caution as its policy. Read more
Tata vs Reliance: A two-front battle -- renewable energy and retail
With Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announcing a $10-billion foray into green energy last month and promising to shake up the market, the after effects were not only felt across other power companies but also at the Tata group, which is aiming to be a significant player in the renewable power business. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU