Top headlines: World seeing 4th Covid surge, says govt; Harbhajan retires

Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
Omicron: Europe-like surge may mean 1.4 mn cases a day, says V K Paul
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 2 more cases of Omicron; India's tally now 40
Covid-19: Delhi reports first Omicron case as India vaccinates 50% adults
Of 183 Omicron cases analysed so far, 91% were fully vaccinated: Govt
Noting that the world is witnessing a fourth surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Friday cautioned people against lowering the guard, particulary during year-end festivities.
It urged people to avoid crowding and unnecessary travel and stressed on COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and expedited vaccination. Read more
Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who became the first Indian bowler to grab a Test hat-trick in a memorable international career, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, saying that he is finally communicating what has been on his mind for the past few years.
The 41-year-old from Punjab took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career, which began in 1998. Read more
Kanpur: Rs 150 cr found at UP businessman's home during tax raid
Vivek Johri, the Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday said that the cash recovery of approximately Rs 150 crores from searches in Kanpur at several locations related to Trimurti Fragrance is the "biggest haul ever".
The teams of CBIC are currently at various premises of businessman Piyush Jain counting cash. Read more
China cements rare earths dominance with new global giant
China formed a rare-earths giant by merging some key producers, creating a behemoth that will strengthen its control over the global industry it has dominated for decades.
The group is formed through merging rare-earth units of government-owned companies including China Minmetals Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China and Ganzhou Rare Earth Group Co., according to a stock exchange filing from China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Read more
