Top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K's Pulwama

A joint team of Army, police and CRPF cordoned off the village on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in that area

IANS  |  Srinagar 

On June 2, two JeM terrorists were killed in Tral area of Pulwama. Police had said both slain militants were Kashmiris

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, including a top commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces at Kangan village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

A soldier is feared injured in the gun battle.

A joint team of Army, police and CRPF cordoned off the village on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The gunfight began at dawn when security forces closed in on the house where the terrorists were present. The terrorists fired at the security forces, triggering the encounter.

It is the second gunfight in the area in two days. On June 2, two JeM terrorists were killed in Tral area of Pulwama. Police had said both slain militants were Kashmiris.
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 12:48 IST

