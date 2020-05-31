JUST IN
Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Anantnag

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir during the night following information about the presence of militants

Agencies 

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants at Arwani village of Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Friday. Two youth were killed and nearly a dozen others injured as security forces opened firing to chase away stone-pelting protest
The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir during the night following information about the presence of militants, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Doda district

He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight, he added.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.
First Published: Sun, May 31 2020. 10:14 IST

