Top news today: Bihar's encephalitis, IndiaMART IPO, US sanctions, and more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Bihar's outbreak to Maratha reservation, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

The to hear on Monday (June 24) a plea seeking a direction to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for treatment of children suffering from Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said it would take up the public interest litigation (PIL) today. Read more...

US to impose major sanctions against Iran on Monday

According to Donald Trump, the US would impose major additional sanctions against Iran on Monday. "We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday," Trump tweeted on Saturday. Read more...

session to begin on Monday

The monsoon session of the will be held from Monday, Governor Baby Rani Maurya said. According to the official notification, the session will commence at 11 pm. Read more...

opens on Monday; should you invest?



The initial public offering (IPO) of IndiaMART InterMESH, India's largest online business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for business products and services, opens on Monday. Analysts’ views appear divided on the IPO. Read more...

SC to hear plea challenging Maharashtra govt's decision to grant Maratha reservation

The will hear on Monday the plea challenging Maharashtra government's decision to grant for admissions in PG medical courses. Read more...