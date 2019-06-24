Top news today: Bihar's encephalitis, IndiaMART IPO, US sanctions, and more

-
ALSO READ
IndiaMART IPO opens today; should you invest? Here's what analysts advise
IndiaMART to launch IPO on June 24, plans to raise Rs 475 crore
Top events of the day: Modi's Kyrgyzstan visit, Assange extradition & more
Top events today: Rafale review petition, Ayodhya land dispute case, & more
Top events today: BJP meet, Modi biopic, strike over climate change & more
-
Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Bihar's encephalitis outbreak to Maratha reservation, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.SC to hear plea on Bihar's encephalitis outbreak on Monday
The Supreme Court to hear on Monday (June 24) a plea seeking a direction to urgently constitute a team of medical experts for treatment of children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said it would take up the public interest litigation (PIL) today. Read more...
US to impose major sanctions against Iran on Monday
According to Donald Trump, the US would impose major additional sanctions against Iran on Monday. "We are putting major additional Sanctions on Iran on Monday," Trump tweeted on Saturday. Read more...
Uttarakhand Assembly session to begin on Monday
The monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will be held from Monday, Governor Baby Rani Maurya said. According to the official notification, the session will commence at 11 pm. Read more...
IndiaMART IPO opens on Monday; should you invest?
The initial public offering (IPO) of IndiaMART InterMESH, India's largest online business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for business products and services, opens on Monday. Analysts’ views appear divided on the IPO. Read more...
SC to hear plea challenging Maharashtra govt's decision to grant Maratha reservation
The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the plea challenging Maharashtra government's decision to grant Maratha reservation for admissions in PG medical courses. Read more...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU