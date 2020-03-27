Tour the world's finest museums and galleries from the safety of your home

The virtual Mona Lisa is as boring as it is exhausting to get to in reality: it’s smaller than you had imagined, the painting is less impressive than others lining the walls that lead up to it, and the space is crowded with people taking selfies. It’s hidden behind a sheet of museum glass, creating further distance between you and Leonardo da Vinci’s alleged masterpiece.

But the hype is so overwhelming, it’s the first masterpiece virtual visitors go looking for. My attempt to find an “official” virtual Mona Lisa online tour doesn’t pay dividends ...