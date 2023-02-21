Trai proposes regulatory framework to rate buildings on their digital infra

India will soon have a digital infrastructure-based rating system for all its buildings. Provided by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the rating system aims to establish digital connectivity as one of the essential features of any physical infrastructure, according to a report by Mint.

The development is crucial in light of users' preferences for working from anywhere and their demands for continuous digital connectivity.The launch of 5G services in the country has further pushed user expectations, the report said.

Comparing the digital connectivity of buildings with more conventional aspects of infrastructure, said, "The emphasis of these recommendations is on providing a framework for the creation of an ecosystem for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) to be an intrinsic part of building development plans similar to other building services such as water, electricity or fire safety system."

Once the framework comes into effect, plans to mandate that all existing and new buildings of public importance have the rating system in place. has proposed to implement the framework in two years.

Furthermore, the framework will be mandatory for public infrastructure such as airports, ports, railways, metro stations, bus stations, multi-specialty hospitals, industrial parks, large commercial complexes, and government buildings. For non-mandatory categories of buildings, Trai has proposed voluntary compliance, the report said.

Explaining further, the regulator said that the infrastructure will be co-designed and co-created along with building development through collaborations among various stakeholders, including developers and builder service providers, which it refers to as property managers.

The regulator went on to suggest that the Model Building Bye Laws of 2016 and the National Building Code of India be amended to include digital connectivity infrastructures in buildings. Moreover, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should be tasked with reviewing existing DCI standards and procedures for buildings that should be included in this code, according to the report.

Furthermore, Trai has made recommendations that the digital connectivity infrastructure developed in the buildings by property managers should be accessible to all service providers on a fair, transparent, non-discriminatory, and non-chargeable basis. The regulator proposed enacting provisions mandating digital connectivity under the real estate law, Rera. The report added that Trai has suggested that the maintenance and upgrading of this infrastructure be included in the agreements between builders and buyers.