Travelling to Gurgaon from Delhi tomorrow? Read this traffic advisory

The on the National Highway-48, also called the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, will remain restricted for six hours on Thursday ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan. According to the police's advisory, the will be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm. Then, it will be restricted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The entire stretch of NH-8 will be closed to heavy vehicles.

The vehicles travelling from Delhi to Jaipur using NH-48 will have to turn left from Shankar Chowk and then go through Golf Course Road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna Road (Gurgaon-Pataudi Road).

The traffic advisory said that vehicles travelling to Jaipur will have to go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway.

"To run the traffic smoothly, the Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problems," the advisory said.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), told Hindustan Times (HT) that they have issued guidelines to the concerned officers, traffic inspectors, and zonal officers.

"We will deploy teams at all major intersections and they will monitor the traffic situation so that commuters are not inconvenienced," he said.

He further added that if anyone is found taking the law into their hands, strict action will be taken against them.

"We have discussed security issues with the Delhi Police. The stretch will be closed and we do not want any last-minute confusion. Safety and security are our prime concerns," he said.