Truckers' indefinite strike from June 18 to cost exchequer Rs 10 bn a day

The government is likely to sustain a loss of Rs 10 billion revenue each day as the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicles Owner’s Association (ACOGOA) have threatened to go on an indefinite strike starting June 18.

“The state and Union governments will lose Rs 10 billion revenue each day on diesel sales only as the total tax collected is Rs 38 per litre. In addition, there will be a total economic crisis as raw material and finished goods will not reach the destination”, said Rajinder Singh, secretary general of

As per the industry body, as many as 7.5 million lorries are expected to remain off-road indefinitely from June 18.

alleged that between May 14 and 31, the diesel price increased by Rs 3.33 per litre which impacted the truck operators' running cost by about Rs one billion a day.

The truckers are facing hardships due to the government policy of fixing the diesel price, toll and third party premium.

“We are requesting the government to pay the heed to our problem and give us some kind of remedy”, added Singh.