Truckers strike: Vegetables prices up 25% in UP, estimated loss at Rs 20 bn

About 1,50,000 trucks have kept off road in following the pan India strike call given by the All Indian Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) with the total economic loss estimated at about Rs 20 billion.

With the strike entering fifth day, the state transporters are showing no signs of letting up. The transporters have sought relief from rising costs owing to spike in prices, toll charges, third party insurance, permits for passenger vehicles, apart from demanding clubbing of fuel under

Although essential commodities like medicines, food and agro products had been exempt from the strike, nonetheless, their inward and outward movements in UP have been affected resulting in rising prices of vegetables and fruits.

Most staple vegetables, including potato, tomato, onion and green vegetables have witnessed median price hike of 25%, although some commodities have clocked hike of more than 50% in Lucknow region. While, UP is one of the top horticultural producers in India, it still gets regular supply of vegetables, fruits and eggs from other states, including Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh etc.

For example, potato, which was selling for about Rs 20/kg in Lucknow market last week is now selling for Rs 25/kg, a rise of 25%. Onion prices have reported 65% hike from Rs 15/kg to Rs 25/kg now. In coming days, the prices could rise further if the strike is not called off.

state unit spokesperson Jagdish Gupta Agrahari claimed no fresh bookings for even essential commodities were being done and therefore prices would further have an upward spiral, while there would be acute shortage once existing stocks get exhausted.

The strike did not cover smaller transport vehicles, yet due to ongoing agitation and problems in unloading of goods, even such goods carriers are not plying freely in the state, thus compounding the situation further.

Meanwhile, UP health minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh admitted there was some supply glitch owing to the transporters strike and said the state was watching the unfolding situation.