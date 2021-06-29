Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari booked for showing wrong map of India

-
Twitter India country head Manish Maheshwari has been booked under Section 505 (2) of IPC and Section 74 of IT (Amendment) Act 2008 for showing the wrong map of India on its website, on complaint of a Bajrang Dal leader in Bulandshahr.
The issue revolves around a controversial map of India in the careers section of Twitter, which showed Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as separate countries.
This led to angry reactions on Twitter, and the microblogging platform removed the map on Monday night.
Maheshwari filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, dated June 26, asking that he be heard before any orders are passed in any appeal filed by the Ghaziabad police against the relief granted by Karnataka High Court.
The Karnataka HC had on Thursday granted interim relief to Maheshwari in a case relating to an assault video that had gone viral on the microblogging platform. The HC had also directed that no coercive action be taken against him till Tuesday.
The court had remarked that if the Ghaziabad police wished to examine Maheshwari, it could do so virtually.
The UP police had issued a notice to Maheshwari on June 17 to report at the Loni Border police station within seven days of receiving the notice to get his statement recorded. The case relates to an ongoing complaint related to tweets on the assault of an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad.
Twitter on June 21 restricted tweets showing the video and images from it.
