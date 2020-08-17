JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

China grants country's 1st Covid-19 vaccine patent to domestic firm: Report
Business Standard

Two CRPF jawans, policeman killed in militant attack in J&K's Baramulla

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said

Topics
terrorist attacks | CRPF jawan | Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI
A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI

Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.

He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in the firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 12:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU