Two CRPF jawans, policeman killed in militant attack in J&K's Baramulla

Two CRPF jawans and a policeman were killed in a militant attack in district of on Monday, police said.

Militants attacked a security forces party at a 'naka' in Kreeri area of district in north Kashmir this morning, a police official said.

He said two CRPF personnel and a special police officer (SPO) of police were killed in the firing.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants.