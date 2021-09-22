UK recognises Covishield, no relief yet for vaccinated Indian travellers

-
United Kingdom updated its travel policy and recognised Serum Institiute of India-manufactured Covishield vaccine on Wednesday.
UK however has not removed the home isolation requirement for vaccinated Indians as it seeks details regarding the working of CoWin app.
The policy update came a day after angry reaction from the Indian ministry of external affairs which dubbed the British policy as discriminatory. India also threatened reciprocal measures if the UK didn't make policy corrections.
Last Friday the United Kingdom introduced a new system for international travel removing the home isolation requirement for vaccinated individuals from certain countries. The benefit has been extended to an extra seventeen countries including those in Asia and the Caribbean. India however has not been included in the list and passengers from here (even those with two doses of Covishield) would have to self isolate for ten days upon arrival in the UK as per existing norms. The new policy comes into effect from October 4.
Speaking to a news channel UK’s high commissioner to India Alex Ellis said technical discussions were on to understand the working of CoWin app. While Ellis didn’t commit to a timeline of when Indians would be able to visit the UK without having to self isolate, but added that the issue was being looked at on an urgent basis.
He also added that the seventeen countries included in the latest list were part of a green list with low Covid-19 prevalence. Passengers arriving from these countries were not required to quarantine upon arrival.
RS Sharma, chief of National Health Authority (NHA) that operates CoWin too confirmed ongoing discussions.
Sharma said there was no communication from MEA or the UK high commission if there were any issues related to CoWin app.
“The British High Commissioner met me on September 2 and he and his colleagues wanted to understand the architecture of CoWin,” he said. They have had two meetings on the matter so far. The second meeting was on Tuesday. Sharma added that they are not aware of any concerns so far,” he told a television channel..
The meetings are to understand how the process of vaccination happens, how they are registered on the platforms, how the certificates are generated, and how they are encrypted, he added.
