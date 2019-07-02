UK High Court allows Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition order

-
ALSO READ
'Why not the same for Kingfisher?': Mallya slams Modi govt over Jet rescue
Why are banks not accepting my offer, Vijay Mallya asks Modi on Twitter
Vijay Mallya's pledged share sale fetches over Rs 1000 crore
India's management conundrum
Letter to BS: Extraditing Mehul Choksi, Mallya will be a win-win for BJP
-
The UK High Court on Tuesday allowed Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition order signed off by home secretary on at least one of five grounds.
The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines chief faces alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore in India.
Representatives from the Indian High Commission in London were present in court to observe the proceedings.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU