UK High Court allows Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition order

UK High Court allows Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition
The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines chief faces alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crore in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vijay Mallya

The UK High Court on Tuesday allowed Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition order signed off by home secretary on at least one of five grounds.

Representatives from the Indian High Commission in London were present in court to observe the proceedings.
First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 20:22 IST

