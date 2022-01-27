United colours of the Republic: Here are the best moments from the parade

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Kerala logs nearly 50,000 new Covid cases; 48,905 in Karnataka
Explained: How are Republic Day parade tableaux designed and selected?
Top headlines: Vaccine cost may be capped at Rs 275; India celebrates R-Day
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today
-
The country showcased might as well as soft power during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations. It was a cocktail of tradition and the future but Shivani Singh, India’s first woman Rafale Fighter Jet pilot, flew with the show.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid farewell to Virat, the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse, after the 73rd Republic Day parade | PTI Photo
An Indian soldier salutes during the Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s ‘Himveers’ were once again a breath-taking sight on the bike
Army showcases India’s main battle tank Arjun Mark 1, which is designed and developed by the DRDO and is equipped with a massive 120 mm rifled gun and the Kanchan armour
India’s first woman Rafale Fighter Jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the IAF tableau
Students dressed as Indian Army soldiers present an act in Lucknow
The Indian Air Force’s Sarang fly in the Ladder formation, streaming the Tricolour during the flypast
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU