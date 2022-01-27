JUST IN
Opulent antiques from Europe and Asia go under the hammer
United colours of the Republic: Here are the best moments from the parade

The country showcased might as well as soft power during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to the martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi

The country showcased might as well as soft power during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations. It was a cocktail of tradition and the future but Shivani Singh, India’s first woman Rafale Fighter Jet pilot, flew with the show.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bid farewell to Virat, the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse, after the 73rd Republic Day parade | PTI Photo


An Indian soldier salutes during the Republic Day Parade at the Rajpath

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s ‘Himveers’ were once again a breath-taking sight on the bike

Army showcases India’s main battle tank Arjun Mark 1, which is designed and developed by the DRDO and is equipped with a massive 120 mm rifled gun and the Kanchan armour

India’s first woman Rafale Fighter Jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the IAF tableau

Students dressed as Indian Army soldiers present an act in Lucknow

The Indian Air Force’s Sarang fly in the Ladder formation, streaming the Tricolour during the flypast

First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 00:31 IST

