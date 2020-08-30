Unlock 4.0 details, PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' and coronavirus updates

India's Covid-19 case tally crossed 3.5-million mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The country's trajectory of daily new cases of the disease is now the highest ever recorded by any country. This means that the outbreak in India currently is worse than it was at the peak in the United States (US) – the worst-hit nation in the world. The country has overtaken Mexico as the nation with 3rd-highest Covid deaths. The death toll now stands at 63,657. Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4.0 guidelines under which the home ministry said that state governments shall not impose any local lockdown outside the containment zones without prior consultation with the central government. This bears significance as sporadic and weekend lockdowns have been implemented by various state governments across the country. Metro trains will be allowed to resume services on September 7 in a graded manner. In this regard, standard operating procedures, or SOPs, will be issued by the MOHUA. Sources said the SOPs for running the metro trains have already been circulated and will be discussed on September 1 through video conference by the MOHUA with all metro companies and finalised.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the 68th edition of his radio show, on Sunday.

The prime minister said that there has always been a strong co-relation between nature and festivals but this time the Covid-19 pandemic has changed that. He said people are now cautious and disciplined in the way they have celebrated Ganeshotsav which is touching and inspiring.

Speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP) introduced by his government, Modi said that importance has been given to toys as they are important for a child's development. He said that India has the talent and ability to become a toy hub and be a major part to the Rs 7 trillion global industry. Elaborating on the need to be more self-reliant in terms of innovations, micro-blogging and social sites, PM said that India has many different applications that are made in the country - like 'Koo' for microblogging and 'Chingari' which are gaining popularity.

