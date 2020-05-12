JUST IN
Chinese helicopters spotted along Sino-India border in East Ladakh: Report
Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt transfers Rs 225.39 cr to MGNREGS beneficiaries

The chief minister interacts with district administration officials of Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kannauj and Hardoi districts through video conference

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the employment of migrants (Source: UP CMO)

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred Rs 225.39 crore to beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) through direct bank transfer.

Chief Minister Adityanath also interacted with district administration officials of Saharanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kannauj and Hardoi districts through a video conference. The officials informed the CM about various projects under MGNREGS in their districts.

ALSO READ: Adityanath seeks ways to boost tax revenue as UP misses April target by 90%

"We should aim to provide jobs to 5 million people every day by the end of May.

We can do this only if the officials perform their duty honestly. We need to provide jobs to those who have returned home due to lockdown in other states," he told officials during the video conference.

"I am happy that the Department of Rural Development is working to ensure the proper implementation of MGNREGS activities. The government will ensure the flow of money for the programmes," he added.

ALSO READ: Lockdown: Adityanath asks for blueprint to restart industries after May 3

Earlier, on May 7, Adityanath had directed officials to prepare an extensive action plan for the employment of migrants. He had said the workers should be linked to MGNREGA, MSME, ODOP, Vishwakarma Samman Yojana, Women Self Help Groups, food processing and cow shelters, milk samitis and plant nurseries to create jobs for them.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi had on Monday informed that 184 trains had so far brought back 226,000 workers from other states.

First Published: Tue, May 12 2020. 14:42 IST

