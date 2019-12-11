UP farmers protest against Adityanath govt for not hiking sugarcane price

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), today laid seige to highways across the state, including Lucknow, protesting against the Adityanath government for not increasing the price of sugarcane for the current 2019-20 crushing season.

Highlighting the issue, Congress general secretary in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has also written to the state chief minister, claiming that fertiliser prices had doubled under his regime, apart from which there was a steep hike in power and farm labour costs, while outstanding payments from the previous sugar season had surged.

On Saturday, the state had announced the retention of the cane State Advised Price (SAP) at Rs 315 per quintal (100 kg) for the common variety of the cash crop. Prices for early variety and unsuitable produce have also been held at Rs 325 and Rs 310 per quintal, respectively.

Interestingly, this is the second straight year that the Adityanath government hasn't hiked cane prices. It had raised SAP by Rs 10 a quintal (common variety) in its maiden year in office during 2017-18 season.

BKU, which had demanded cane price of Rs 450 per quintal citing inflation and increase in farm input costs, had already announced plans to stage statewide protests.

However, the government has made elaborate security arrangements across districts to thwart attempts by the BKU to disrupt traffic or throw normal life out of gear.

Meanwhile, BKU UP president Diwan Chandra Chaudhary told Business Standard the siege of the state highways was staged between 11:00 and 14:00 hours across the state.

“Now, we have given an ultimatum of December 21 to the government regarding the hiking of the cane price to Rs 450 per quintal, payment of cane arrears with interest and stopping the harassment of farmers in the name of environment, including burning of crop stubble,” he said.

The Union has warned that it will stage ‘aggressive’ statewide protests on December 21 on these issues.

Meanwhile, UP sugarcane minister Suresh Rana told a news channel that the government was ensuring prompt payment of sugarcane price to farmers, which under the previous regime, was routinely delayed for months.

In her letter, Vadra urged the CM to facilitate payment of the right price to cane growers, even as she raised the issue of a less-than-remunerative price for paddy, at Rs 1,850 per quintal this year.

In UP, the country’s top sugar producer, cane farming is done by nearly four million farmers with the composite annual sugarcane value chain estimated at Rs 40,000 crore, consisting of sugar, power cogeneration, ethanol and molasses.

By November 30, some 111 UP mills had logged a total sugar output of 1.1 million tonnes (MT) in the ongoing season, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA). UP is likely to account for 12 MT of sugar output in the current 2019-20 season, or more than 45 per cent of the country’s output of 26 MT.