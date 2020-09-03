UP follows Centre, will set up single hiring agency for all govt jobs

The government is constituting a singular recruitment agency, along the lines of the one set up by the Union Government, for all government jobs.

Chief Minister Adityanath made this announcement at a meeting with senior officials on Thursday. He said a proposal in this regard would be prepared and tabled before the state cabinet soon. All recruitment examinations would be conducted by this one proposed agency. According to officials, UP will be first state in the country to have such a system of recruitment.

At present, there are various recruiting agencies in the state for government jobs. These include UP Public Service Commission, Police Service Commission, Higher Grade Services Selection Board, and three separate agencies for teaching jobs. Besides, various departments conduct tests and interviews for recruitment. The state-run corporations and councils have their own system of hiring.