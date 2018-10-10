UP govt to set up Rs 2-bn political training institute in Ghaziabad

To groom professional political leadership in the country, the government on Wednesday announced that it will set up a in the Capital Region (NCR).

The institute is proposed to be set up over an area of almost 10 acres in Ghaziabad at a cost of nearly Rs 2 billion.

The Adityanath Cabinet on Wednesday passed the proposal in this regard, thus clearing the decks for the setting up of the specialised school to run professional courses for training and mentoring prospective political leaders. It is targeted to be up and running in the next two years.

Once completed, it would be the only such specialised institute in India with a sprawling campus and equipped with modern training facilities, although there are several other educational and research organisations in the country offering courses and modules in politics and related subjects.

A committee would be constituted to oversee the development of the school, and decide the pedagogy and affiliation issues.

In fact, the state government has already allocated about Rs 500 million for the project in the recent Supplementary Budget and the remaining funds will be provided in coming Budgets. The UP urban development department has been designated as the nodal agency for the project. The institute will train both students and practicing political leaders, including corporators and legislators, etc.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 proposals were cleared by the state Cabinet on Wednesday morning, including a Rs 1-billion industrial project to be set up under public private partnership (PPP) model in Lucknow to produce fuel from plastic waste.

This is aimed at partly resolving the solid waste disposal challenge in the state capital. According to an estimate, Lucknow alone generates almost 1,500 tonnes of solid waste and 750 million litres of sewage every day. The bulk of the solid waste ends up at open dumping grounds.

Another proposal for establishing an agricultural institute in the Terai district of Lakhimpur Kheri was also given the Cabinet's nod.

Meanwhile, in a significant decision to protect the rights of small-time buyers and investors in real estate, the Adityanath government has allowed an amendment in the agreement for sale/lease under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).