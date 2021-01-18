UP hospital worker dies after vaccination, official denies link to shot

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, two more fatalities
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
-
A 46-year-old health worker died here a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, officials said on Monday.
While Mahipal's family is blaming the death on vaccination, the authorities said that he suffered from a cardiac disease.
According to sources, he was working as a ward boy in the surgical ward of the Moradabad government hospital. He was vaccinated on Saturday and was not feeling well, they said.
Mahipal's son Vishal said his father called him to hospital as he was suffering from laboured breathing.
"My father had a cough but after the vaccination he was suffering from fever and laboured breathing. On Sunday, he was admitted to the government hospital where he died at night," Vishal said.
Chief Medical Officer Milind Chander Garg cited a postmortem report and said that the cause of death was cardiac disease.
"It appears that Mahipal was suffering from a cardiac disease," he added.
The CMO said that some employees were suffering from fever after the vaccination but denied reports of any other side effects.
Refuting the claim of the health authorities, the family members of the deceased said that he was never faced cardiac problem and he was quite healthy except the fever and cough.
Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said that the vaccination is completely safe.
"The case of Mahipal is exceptional and a high-level medical inquiry Will be set up," he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU