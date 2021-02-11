US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official

-
ALSO READ
India, China claim 'candid, in-depth' talks to resolve border dispute
India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon, says MEA
India-China border row: 7th round of talks ends without any agreement
Ladakh standoff: 8th Sino-India Corps Commander-level talks likely on Nov 6
Chinese troops charged towards Indian post with rods, spears, clubs: Govt
-
The US is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijing's pattern of attempts to intimidate its neighbours.
“We note the ongoing talks between the governments of India and China, and we continue to support direct dialogue and a peaceful resolution of those border disputes,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter border standoff in Ladakh since May last year.
Responding to questions, Price said, “We are concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. As always, we'll stand with friends, we'll stand with partners, we'll stand with allies to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values in, in this case, the Indo-Pacific.” The spokesperson also said the US regularly engages with the Indian government on the two countries' shared commitment to democratic values.
“What I can say – and this applies not only to India but to every partner of ours across the board – we are committed to supporting democratic values, including a free and open civil society and the strong rule of law,” Price said.
Asked if the ongoing farmer agitation and human rights issues came up during the recent conversations that the top officials of the Biden Administration has had with their Indian counterparts, he said, “We regularly engage with the Government of India...on our shared commitment to democratic values. We believe it's the bedrock for the US-India relationship. It is actually in keeping, as you know, with India's own democratic values, its pluralistic values, and its history of tolerance."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU