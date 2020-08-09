US Covid cases top 5 million; Brazil hits grim milestone of 100,000 deaths

-
According to a Reuters tally, the United States has hit a record 5 million cases of Covid-19.
Last week, the country’s top infectious diseases official had offered hope to citizens citing that an effective vaccine might be available by the year end.
Meanwhile, Brazil surpassed a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, five months after the first reported case. The country has not shown signs of crushing the disease.
The nation of 210 million people has been reporting an average of more than 1,000 daily deaths from the pandemic since late May and reported 905 for the latest 24-hour period. In a tribute to victims, the non-governmental group Rio de Paz placed crosses on the sand on the famed Copacabana beach.
